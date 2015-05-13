Advocaat: Sunderland will have to be at their best to beat Leicester

Dick Advocaat says Sunderland will have to give "more than 100 per cent" when they host in-form Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Despite back-to-back wins, Sunderland are yet to secure their top-flight survival, sitting two points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play - one more than Newcastle United and Hull City below them.

A run of six wins in seven has seen Leicester climb above Sunderland in the fight to stay afloat, but Advocaat is aiming to inflict a first away defeat since March when Nigel Pearson's men head to the Stadium of Light.

"It's not only the final home game but a very crucial game against Leicester," he told the club's official website. "Hopefully, not only the players, but our fans really realise how important this game is for everybody.

"They have to make a lot of noise because we really need it.

"Leicester are a very difficult team to beat and in that game we have to give more than 100 per cent to get the result.

"There's only one result that we need and that's the three points."

And Advocaat concedes the upturn in fortunes of a number of clubs in the bottom half since his arrival has proved frustrating.

"With six points we thought we had enough, but now we have 10 and we still need another three [Sunderland actually need five to be absolutely certain of safety]," he added. "Hopefully we can do that on Saturday."