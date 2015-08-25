Advocaat unhappy despite win

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat was unhappy with his side's performance despite a 6-3 win over Exeter City in the League Cup.

Jermain Defoe struck a hat-trick and Jack Rodwell netted a brace as Advocaat's men were pushed by the League Two outfit at the Stadium of Light.

Conceding three times in the first half left the Dutchman displeased by his side, who are second-bottom in the Premier League.

"It was not our best game, but we scored six goals," Advocaat told the club's website.

"We gave very easy goals away for this level so I cannot be, with all respect I'm happy with 6-3, happy with the performance."

Advocaat lauded Defoe, who struck in the 16th, 39th and 87th minutes to lead his side to their win.

But the manager said the 32-year-old English striker could have even added a few more.

"Jermain could have had five goals and when he is in front of goal you can see he is a goalscorer," Advocaat said.