Advocaat "very, very angry" after Sunderland lose again

Dick Advocaat hit out at his Sunderland players following the dismal 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth that saw them slip back to the foot of the Premier League.

Advocaat's winless side turned in a shambolic first-half display that enabled Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie - the latter with a wonderful 20-yard volley into the top corner - to put Bournemouth in charge. Younes Kaboul was later sent off to cap a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

It is the third time in six games this season that Sunderland have found themselves at least two goals down at the break and former Netherlands coach Advocaat cut a furious figure after the game at the Vitality Stadium.

"I'm very, very angry with the players because this is not the first time," he said.

"After the game I said I will start thinking about myself. What did I do wrong? What are we doing during the week?

"I will think about that, but the players also have to face it as well. What we brought and what Bournemouth brought was different.

"Last week, we thought in training it's getting better and better. But if you see what we did in the first half, it's unbelievable.

"It's a big problem because the mentality is difficult to change."

As bad as Sunderland were, the result could have been different had former Bournemouth-loanee Jermain Defoe not squandered two excellent first-half chances, while Jeremain Lens also had a second-half effort incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Advocaat was not in the mood for excuses, though, and expected better from a starting XI that contained nine full internationals against Eddie Howe's newly-promoted side.

He added: "All respect to Bournemouth for winning the game, but look at the team sheet and see the names, we have to do more than we did."