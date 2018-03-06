AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six

Jeonbuk Motors took command of Group E in the AFC Champions League with a 6-3 thrashing of Tianjin Quanjian on Tuesday.

Alexandre Pato converted a late penalty for the Chinese side but he and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel were powerless to prevent Jeonbuk from matching the six they scored against Kitchee two weeks ago.

Kim Shin-wook did the bulk of the damage with a hat-trick, cancelling out Zhang Cheng's 10th-minute volley and adding another two after half-time.

Han Kyo-won, Ricardo Lopes and Choi Bo-kyung were also on target as the group leaders piled on six unanswered goals, before Zhao Xuri and Pato grabbed late consolations.

Paulo Sousa's side are now in danger of slipping out of the top two after Kashiwa Reysol edged Diego Forlan's Kitchee 1-0 to join them on four points.

Ricardo Goulart fired Guangzhou Evergrande to the top of Group G, his four second-half goals inspiring a 5-3 win over Jeju United.

Jin Seong-uk and Magno Cruz appeared to have Jeju on track for back-to-back victories, before Alan poked home from a corner to cut the deficit on the stroke of half-time.

Brazil international Goulart took charge from there to move Fabio Cannavaro's men a point clear of second-placed Buriram United, who beat Cerezo Osaka 2-0.

Qatari team Al Duhail are one of only two clubs on nine points after holding on for a 3-2 win over Lokomotiv Tashkent, while Esteghlal remain unbeaten in Group D after a 2-2 draw with Al Ain.

Zob Ahan overcame Al Wahda 2-0, while Al-Hilal drew 1-1 at home against Al Rayyan.