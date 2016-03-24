AFCON Qualification Review: Ghana make it three wins from three

Ghana extended their 100 per cent record in Group H as they beat Mozambique 3-1 in Accra in Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Frank Acheampong opened the scoring after just four minutes before John Boye and Jordan Ayew were on target after the break.

Apson Manjate pulled one back for Mozambique halfway through the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Liberia recorded an important 1-0 away victory over Djibouti to boost their chances in Group A, going second with six points from three games following Thursday's result. Anthony Laffor scored the only goal of the game after 65 minutes.

Madagascar had to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Central African Republic in Group B and remain bottom with two points from three matches.

Carolus Andriamahitsinoro converted a late penalty to gift Madagascar the lead, but Limane Moussa hauled the sides level four minutes from time.

Comoros got their first win of the campaign in Group D as they beat Botswana 1-0 courtesy of a goal from El Fardou Ben Nabouhane on the hour.