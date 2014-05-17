AFCON Qualifying Wrap: Malawi in control

Despite a four-match winless run, Malawi found form at the right time in Blantyre.

A double from Gabadin Mhango gave them their victory, with his first goal coming in the seventh minute.

And Mhango's second effort - which came 21 minutes from time – gives them a healthy advantage heading into next month's second leg.

Benin also won 2-0 with their success at Sao Tome E Principe greatly helping their cause.

Other results saw Ismael Diakite's second-half strike give Mauritania a 1-0 triumph against Equatorial Guinea.

And Namibia edged Congo by the same scoreline thanks to Rudolf Bester's 88th-minute goal.

Seychelles – originally scheduled to play Gambia – have a bye into the second round of qualifying.

Gambia were disqualified from all Confederation of African Football competitions for two years for deliberately playing overage players in last month's Under-20 championship.