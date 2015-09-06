Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Review: Champions Ivory Coast held again, Morsi inspires Egypt

Defending champions Ivory Coast were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group I on Sunday.

After drawing their opening group game in Gabon 0-0 back in June, the Ivorians were toothless once again in a matched played in Port Harcourt as Sierra Leone have not yet been cleared to stage matches due to the Ebola outbreak.

New Ivory Coast coach Michel Dussuyer was without captain Yaya Toure, who is considering his international future, and his Manchester City team-mate Wilfried Bony as well as Cheick Tiote and Max Gradel.

And those key men were sorely missed as the holders failed to secure a first victory in the group and remain level on points with Sierra Leone, who had their chances to claim a shock win.

Basem Morsi scored a hat-trick as Egypt hammered Chad 5-1 at Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya to move above Nigeria at the top of Group F.

Morsi struck twice in the first half and Mohamed Salah added a third before the break after Nadjim Haroum had pulled a goal back, then Mahmoud Kahraba added a fourth and Morsi completed the scoring to claim the match ball.

Zambia came from behind to stun Kenya with a 2-1 away victory in Group F to move level on points with Congo.

Michael Olunga put Kenya in front, but their joy proved to be short-lived as Winstone Kalengo and Collins Mbesuma struck to put Zambia in front at half-time and the home side were unable to respond.

Algeria needed two El Arbi Hillel Soudani goals in the last five minutes to beat Lesotho 3-1 and make it two wins out of two in Group J.

Cameroon have also won both of their games in Group M following 1-0 away triumph over Gambia, while DR Congo were beaten 2-0 by Central African Republic in Group B and Angola played out a goalless draw with Madagascar.

Zimbabwe were held to a 1-1 home draw by Guinea and their Group L rivals Malawi and Swaziland also had to settle for a point apiece from a 2-2 draw.

Mauritius got up and running by beating Mozambique 1-0 in H, with Cape Verde seeing off Libya 2-1 Morocco on six points in Group F.

Elsewhere, There was a 1-1 draw between Benin and Mali in Group C.