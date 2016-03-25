Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Review: Salah saves Egypt, Algeria hit seven

Mohamed Salah snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw for Egypt in Nigeria to preserve a two-point lead at the top of Group G on a busy Friday of Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches.

Nigeria were on top and took the lead through Oghenekaro Etebo just before the hour mark against Hector Cuper's side.

If not for an impressive performance in goal by Ahmed El-Shennawi and some wayward finishing from Odion Ighalo, Samson Siasia would have been celebrating a handsome to start his second stint as Super Eagles coach.

But Etebo went from hero to villain as he played Salah onside in stoppage time and the Roma winger did the rest to earn a valuable point.

Elsewhere, Algeria thrashed Ethiopia 7-1 in Group J. Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli and Sporting CP's Islam Slimani both netted doubles in a rampant win

A first-half goal from Gervinho proved decisive as Ivory Coast edged to a 1-0 home victory over Sudan in Group I, while Gabon, who will host the tournament, beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in the pool's other game.

Tunisia moved level on points with Togo in Group A after a Youssef Msakni goal gave them a 1-0 home win, while a late goal from Molla Wague ensured Mali beat Equatorial Guinea by the same margin in Group C.

Group L produced two draws, with Swaziland and Zimbabwe drawing 1-1 as the clash between Guinea and Malawi failed to produce a goal.

Cheikh Moulaye Ahmed scored twice, including a last-minute winner, to see Mauritania past Gambia in a 2-1 victory.