Agbonlahor and Gil passed fit to face Stoke

Striker Agbonlahor (hamstring) and midfielder Gil (groin) missed the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City last weekend due to injury, but Sherwood revealed that the duo will face Mark Hughes' men at Villa Park.

But the former Tottenham head coach did not have such positive news of defenders Philippe Senderos (calf) and Nathan Baker (knock).

"Gabby was on fire today. Everyone is flying and can't wait to get started." Sherwood said at a press conference on Thursday.

"They just all want to play and it's great to see.

"Nathan is not fit. Philippe didn't train today either. Everyone else is raring to go."

Striker Libor Kozak has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg over a year ago, but Sherwood revealed that the striker could feature before the end of the season.

He said "Libor is back in training.

"It's non-contact and it's with the Under-21 squad. They are tailoring the sessions for him, which is good.

"We are bedding him in nice and slowly. He has that get the confidence up because it was a nasty break and didn't heal as quickly as everyone wanted.

"We are looking forward to seeing him, perhaps before the end of the season which would be good."