Agbonlahor excited by 'dream' Gestede partnership

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes there are exciting times ahead at Aston Villa as his strike partnership with Rudy Gestede begins to develop.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Gestede was signed to replace the departed Christian Benteke before the start of the Premier League campaign, and scored the winning goal on his debut against Bournemouth.

Although their partnership is only two games old, Agbonlahor has already seen plenty of potential in Gestede and predicts they will flourish alongside each other.

"I don't think there are many defenders that are going to be able to jump with him," Agbonlahor told the Birmingham Mail. "He's that good.

"He's probably the best I've seen and played with in terms of aerial presence.

"He's my dream sort of player to play with and I'm looking forward to playing with him more.

"He's a nice guy off the pitch too. He's a very humble guy and he works hard so he ticks all the boxes."