Agbonlahor signs new four-year Villa deal

The 27-year-old made his Premier League debut for Villa at the age of 19 back in March 2006 and has gone on to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting line-up.

Agbonlahor, capped three times by England, has now opted to extend his stay by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal on Wednesday.

"I'm excited for this season and I'm excited for the next four years." Agbonlahor said via the club's official Twitter feed.

"It's a fantastic feeling for me to commit my future to Aston Villa."