Agent confirms United talks over De Gea

With Red Devils stalwart Edwin van der Sar set to retire at the end of the current season, Sir Alex Ferguson is looking to bolster his options to replace the ever reliable Dutch international with the possible signing of the 20-year-old keeper during the summer.

And Rincon has revealed that talks with Manchester United over a possible move are ongoing.

"We did have talks with Manchester United but, first of all, they always look for an agreement with the club. Anyway, most of the biggest European teams have shown interest in David de Gea," he told Sport.co.uk.

It is still unclear whether Atletico intend on selling the Spanish keeper, meaning the Old Trafford outfit may have to activate his minimum release clause.

"You would have to ask the club," Rincon said. "What I can tell you is that his release clause now is €20 million [£17.6m], but I have no idea if the club would sell him for less.

"Right now, the player has a contract with Atletico Madrid and if Manchester United or any other team want him they will have to reach an agreement or pay the whole release clause."

De Gea has been a near ever-present in the Madrid club’s line-up this season, missing just one league game and keeping nine clean sheets.

