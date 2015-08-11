Agent: De Guzman close to joining Marseille

Jonathan de Guzman's agent, Fabio Parisi, confirmed the Napoli midfielder is poised to leave Serie A to join Marseille.

De Guzman, 27, has been tipped to link up with Marseille, despite the shock resignation of coach Marcelo Bielsa in France over the weekend, and there were some reports that suggested the Ligue 1 outfit could complete the deal for the Netherlands international as soon as Wednesday.

While Parisi said that timeframe was premature, De Guzman's representative revealed an agreement is close.

"Unless something has happened in the last 30 minutes, I wouldn't say that everything is defined," Parisi told CalcioNapoli24.

"However, it's true, we're negotiating with Marseille and he'll leave Napoli on a permanent basis. [Marseille president Vincent] Labrune wants him regardless of who is the new coach.

"The French club are not the only ones interested in the player.

"How much will he cost? Napoli will make a loss of a few million compared to when he arrived [for a fee of around €6m]."