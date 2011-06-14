Agent dismisses Essien quit fears

The Portuguese tactician bought the 28-year-old holding midfielder to the Premier League in 2005 when in charge at Stamford Bridge and reports had suggested that he was interested in being reunited with his former player.

Although Essien’s agent Fabian Piveteau did admit the duo remain in regular contact, he has dismissed fears that Essien wants to leave West London, stating that the former Lyon star is happy in the capital and enjoys playing in the Premier League.

Piveteau was quoted as saying in The Sun: "He regularly has Jose Mourinho on the phone because they know each other well and have got on with each other since Jose was in charge of Chelsea.

"But Real Madrid has never really appealed to him. Michael will stay at Chelsea, where he has another four years left on his contract.

"He's very happy there, in a great city and a very good club which comes up against very good teams week in, week out."

