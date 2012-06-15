Agent: Gilardino will stay with Genoa
By Nick Moore
Alberto Gilardino will not be leaving Genoa this summer, according to the striker’s agent.
The Italian has been subject to interest from Monaco, with reports in Italy suggesting the French side have lodged an €8 million bid for the front-man.
However, his agent Giuseppe Bozzo has quashed speculation linking Gilardino with a possible exit during the transfer window.
"There are no negotiations in place regarding Gilardino," Bozzo told tuttomercatoweb.
"The club has assured us that he will remain at Genoa."
The 29-year-old only joined Genoa in January from Fiorentina, going on to make 14 appearances and score four goals.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.