Agent: Gilardino will stay with Genoa

The Italian has been subject to interest from Monaco, with reports in Italy suggesting the French side have lodged an €8 million bid for the front-man.

However, his agent Giuseppe Bozzo has quashed speculation linking Gilardino with a possible exit during the transfer window.

"There are no negotiations in place regarding Gilardino," Bozzo told tuttomercatoweb.

"The club has assured us that he will remain at Genoa."

The 29-year-old only joined Genoa in January from Fiorentina, going on to make 14 appearances and score four goals.