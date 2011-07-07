Agent: Modric won’t hand in transfer request

Modric has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future at White Hart Lane for most of the summer, with an official offer for the Croatian international already registered by Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be interested in the playmaker - as well as Arsenal's Samir Nasri - as a replacement for the retired Paul Scholes.

The £22 million bid was swiftly rejected by Spurs. However, at the time the 25-year-old suggested that a move to Chelsea could tempt him to venture across London to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BBC Sport, agent Vuksan was not forthcoming in a definite answer on the midfielder’s future, stating his client’s intent on honouring the six-year contract he signed last year, while suggesting that Modric could leave depending on discussions with the club.

"I don't think he'll [Modric] hand in a transfer request. He will honour his contract," he said.

"He wants to play Champions League and win trophies. The only way we can resolve this is to sit down and talk. Luka will report for training and will do his best, as always."

Citing the midfielder’s loyalty to the club, Vuksan stressed that they intend to avoid conflict with Tottenham, but admitted he is not surprised at the volume of interest in his client.

"I have never been in a situation before where a player has had to fight a club and it's not something we want to do. The only official offer so far is from Chelsea and we haven't talked to any clubs.

"It's no surprise that there is interest in Luka though, because he is a top, top player."

ByKillian Woods