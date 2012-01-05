Agent: Moses committed to Wigan

The youngster has been in excellent form for the Premier League outfit, prompting calls for the club to extend his current deal.

However, Wigan are yet offer the 21-year-old one, leading to speculation that a number of clubs are keeping tabs on the former Crystal Palace ace.

"He is obviously on the radar of other clubs, he is a young player in the Premier League playing really well," Tony Finnigan, his agent, told skysports.com.

"He is one of the most exciting young talents in the country, but he is contracted to Wigan and is very happy with life at the club.

"Yes we have had talks, discussions, but there has been nothing in writing.

"But as I said he is contracted to Wigan, happy and, until he is told otherwise, will remain committed to the club."

ByBen McAleer