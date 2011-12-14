Agent: No Juventus move for Valencia

Valencia joined the defending Premier League champions from Wigan Athletic in 2009 and was recently rewarded with a new four-year deal following a successful return to action from ankle surgery.

However, the arrival of Ashley Young, coupled with a further ankle injury, has seen the Ecuadorian make just three Premier League starts this season.

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Turin, with out-of-favour Milos Krasic linked with a move in the opposite direction.

But Diego Herrera Larrea, Valencia’s representative, has quashed any speculation linking the wide-man with a move to the Old Lady.

"I am aware of rumours of Juventus' interest, but for my part there is nothing concrete," Larrea told calciomercato.com.

"In the past, some Italian clubs were interested in the player but not in recent times.

"I don't think that Juve has spoken with Manchester United

because I was not informed, but I cannot exclude it as a possibility.

"I see it as very difficult that he leaves United, first of all because he has recently signed a new four-year deal and because he and his family are very well in Manchester.

"But in football, never say never."



ByBen McAleer