Agent plays down talk of Cavani switch

The Uruguay forward was a revelation in Naples last term, scoring 33 goals as the Serie A side clinched a spot in the coming season's Champions League, and he has since been linked with several Premier League sides this summer.

Manchester United have been the most widely tipped to make a move for the 24-year-old, but Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been touted as potential suitors for the former Palermo star.

But his agent, Claudio Anellucci, has played down the suggestion a move may be in the offing.

"What about the interest from Manchester United? I have not had any contact with any Italian or foreign clubs," Anellucci told calciomercato.it.

"These are just rumours circulating, there is nothing true."

Cavani is currently on international duty at the Copa America with Uruguay, who have reached Sunday's final against Paraguay. However, he has so far only featured in the opening two group games after sustaining a knee injury.