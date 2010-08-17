Agent reiterates Roman stance
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur striker Roman Pavlyuchenko will not be leaving Spurs, according to the player’s agent.
On the eve of Spurs' debut in the Champions League against Young Boys of Berne, Oleg Artemov stated that his client is going nowhere.
The Russian goal-getter has frequently been linked with moves away from White Hart Lane since being signed by Juande Ramos two years ago.
Recent speculation has suggested that he is set for a move to French champions Marseille, but Artemov has rejected the rumours and insisted that Pavlyuchenko is staying at Spurs.
Speaking to Russian website Championat.ru Artemov said: “This is the first time I hear about the move. Roman is not going anywhere, he has a valid contract with the London club and his heart is in Tottenham.”
Marseille manager Didier Deschamps is desperate for a striker after the sale of Mamadou Niang to Fenerbache.
Deschamps has failed in a bid to bring in Sevilla’s Luis Fabiano and is believed to be interested in Nice’s Loic Remy, as are a string of Premier League clubs, including Harry Redknapp's Tottenham.
By Dave Peddie
