Agent rules out Macheda loan move

The 18-year-old has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent months, with a host of clubs believed to be interested in taking the former Lazio starlet on a long-term loan this season.

GEAR:Get the new Man United kit

Serie A side Bologna have expressed their interest in taking ‘Kiko’ on loan until January, whilst Inter Milan are thought to want Macheda as part of any potential deal for their in-demand striker Mario Balotelli.

However, his agent Giovanni Ba has insisted that his immediate future lies with the Red Devils.

"He stays at Manchester United," Ba told Italian website calciomercato.com.

"I spoke last week with [Sir Alex] Ferguson. The club considers him absolutely unsellable."

Macheda burst onto United's first team scene in April 2008 with a sensational debut goal against Aston Villa, but he has seen his career stall after suffering from a series of niggling injuries.

With Ferguson recently backing out-of-sorts Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen on the road to recovery, Macheda will have to also deal with challenges from Mame Diouf and Javier Hernandez if he is to force his way into contention.

But the Old Trafford supremo stated that he is happy with what he considers to be a healthy competition for places up front.

"We are happy with the strikers we have got," Ferguson said in The Sun. "You have to decide what is the best combination.

"We have really good talent in the striking department with Javier Hernandez also joining us, so that is a good area and a good future for us."

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook