Agent: Spurs leading Turan race

The Galatasaray captain has been the subject of prolonged interest from Harry Redknapp’s side, along with Arsenal and Liverpool who have also both been tracking the star.

GEAR:Get your Spurs shirt here

But the player’s agent Ahmet Bulut has revealed that the White Hart Lane outfit are currently winning the battle with the Gunners and the Reds to sign the 23-year-old playmaker, with no interest yet received from Arsenal.

“At the moment I have had no contact, unofficial or official from Arsenal or Arsene Wenger. Regarding Tottenham Hotspur there was a small enquiry regarding the player, but I have had no official contact or an official bid for the player,” he told Sport.co.uk.

"So, at the moment Arda has two years left on his contract at Galatasaray. And we are waiting for an official bid for Arda from Tottenham. We will see.”

Turan has been tracked by English clubs for some time as a result of his dazzling displays for the Turkish giants.

Indeed, Newcastle United were the first club to show significant interest in the star, having a £9 million bid for the player rejected prior to the 2008 European Championships.

Tottenham were reportedly ready to lodge a bid involving Giovanni dos Santos - who spent time on loan with the Turkish side last season - as a makeweight, but the Mexican star has since insisted he his prepared to fight for his place at White Hart Lane.

Turan has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe over the years, not least for his admirable creativity.

In 44 appearances in a Galatasaray shirt last season he created 25 goals, as well as finding the net 11 times himself.

With Spurs in the Champions League next season Harry Redknapp is looking to build a team capable of holding their own in the competition, and could turn to Turan to bolster his squad this summer.

By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook