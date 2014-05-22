Agent: Toure wants Man City role after playing

Dimitri Seluk has been prominent in the headlines this week, after criticising the City for a perceived lack of respect for not acknowledging his client's birthday on May 13.

The agent suggested that Toure, who was influential in City winning their second Premier League title in three years this season, may look for a move away from the club, but has now hinted that the 31-year-old would like to stay on in some form of coaching capacity after he finishes playing.

"Of course (Toure would like that)," Seluk told Sky Sports News. "Like Real Madrid did with (Zinedine) Zidane for example.

"Zidane played then after that he started working for the club. Yaya needs the club in the future.

"We don't want any more pounds, not a longer contract, nothing like this, only really attention.

"More attention (paid) to Yaya and Yaya must feel happy at the club - that's the main thing.

"I'll tell you one more time, we don't need one more pound in the contract."