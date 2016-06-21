Agirretxe agrees Sociedad extension

Imanol Agirretxe hopes to build on a prolific season for Real Sociedad in 2016-17 after signing a two-year extension at Anoeta.

The 29-year-old striker led the scoring charts at Sociedad last season with 13 in 16 Liga appearances, although he only found the back of the net once in 2016 as an ankle injury curtailed his campaign.

His early season form was enough to convince Sociedad to extend his stay, though, his previous contract having been due to expire in 2018.

"I am very happy, it is a very special day for me, being able to continue at my club is a proud moment for me," he told Sociedad's official website.

"I have learned a lot and hope to keep helping the team to achieve victories.

"I am focused on getting healthy, I am working on my ankle every day to be with the team [for pre-season]."