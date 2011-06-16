Aguero agent denies Juve deal agreed

Reports in recent days had suggested the Atletico Madrid star was all set for a €25 million move to the Serie A side after representatives for the 23-year-old met with club officials in Turin.

However, Hernan Reguera, who represents Aguero, has refuted claims a deal was set in place and insisted that his client was still considering his future.

"Sergio has two agents and we have both been in Argentina, we have not met anyone," Reguera told Spanish newspaper AS.

"We have not been in Italy or anywhere, we are in Argentina working on his future. He is quiet, he has delegated this to us and is now focused on the Copa America."

"It is clear that Kun is eager to play Champions League football next season. However, it will not be a decisive factor in the decision on his future. We are currently considering his options and many factors play a role in his decision."

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are all also said to be interested in the former Independiente player, and new Atletico Madrid coach Gregorio Manzano risked the wrath of the Athleti faithful by claiming he would rather “Kun” join their arch rivals then leave the club at a cut-price.

"It is better that he [Aguero] goes to [Real] Madrid for €45 million than to another team for €25 million," Manzano said in El Larguero.

"You always have to look for the best value in the market."

Aguero, who has a release clause of €45 million, is currently with the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America and claims his future will not be sorted until the tournament has ended on July 24.

