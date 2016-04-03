Aguero and Silva can make PSG suffer - Motta

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has identified Sergio Aguero and David Silva as the Manchester City dangermen ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash.

City head to the French capital buoyed by an impressive 4-0 win at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, with Aguero on target and Silva chipping in with an assist as Manuel Pellegrini's men stemmed a slump of one win in six Premier League matches.

Ligue 1 champions PSG were similarly untroubled as they breezed past Nice 4-1 courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick and Italy international Motta believes both sides will attempt to dictate the play in the first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes.

"They have great players," Motta, 33, told reporters after the Nice win.

"They have Silva, Aguero - if we give them the ball, we will suffer. The key will be to defend well and, when we have the ball, to control the game like we did against [in the last-16 against] Chelsea.

"They are good with the ball, but without the ball it's difficult. It's like us – when we do not have it, we suffer."