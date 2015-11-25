Aguero can be Manchester City's Messi, says Buffon

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has singled out Sergio Aguero as Manchester City's main dangerman ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter and believes the Argentina forward can be as decisive as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aguero, who recently returned to match action after a spell on the sidelines with to a hamstring injury, has already netted nine goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this campaign and Buffon is very much aware of his importance to City.

"When you get to the knockout stages, the best teams look to their stand-out player for a moment of brilliance," Buffon as quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror.

"So many times we have seen Messi do it for Barcelona or Ronaldo do it for Real Madrid. Aguero can be that player for Manchester City.

"One player cannot win you the Champions League, but special players win you games, and winning games wins you competitions. Aguero is that special player for them.

"There is no denying that they look like a different team when he is playing."

Juventus sit second in Group D ahead of the contest in Turin and will climb above City and qualify with a win.