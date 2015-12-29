Aguero: City unlikely to sign Messi

Sergio Aguero has played down the chances of international team-mate Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona to join him at Manchester City.

City have long since been linked with an audacious swoop for Messi, who is under contract with the European champions until 2018.

But Argentina striker Aguero cannot see Messi quitting his beloved Barca any time soon to head to the Premier League, despite ongoing speculation to the contrary.

"It's very difficult for Leo to leave Barcelona, because he's played there since he was very young and it's not easy for him to think about another team," the City forward told Omnisport.

"So no… hopefully he can be here at City obviously, but of course it's always the player's decision and I think he's very comfortable and very calm in Barcelona."