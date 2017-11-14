Aguero cleared to return to Manchester

Manchester City confirmed Sergio Aguero will return to England as planned after being cleared by doctors following a "dizzy spell" during Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday.

The striker was taken to hospital in Krasnodar for precautionary tests, having felt faint at half-time in the friendly.

Aguero moved clear of Hernan Crespo in third place on Argentina's all-time scoring list in the opening 45 minutes with his 36th international goal.

He did not appear after the break, though, with Argentina's Football Association confirming he had undergone further checks after the match before returning to the team hotel.

Aguero has now been given the green light to fly back to Manchester, where City's staff will monitor him ahead of their return to Premier League action.

In a statement, City said: "Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar.

"Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks.

"He will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City."