Aguero granted extension to appeal

Sergio Aguero and Manchester City have been granted a further 24 hours to respond to his misconduct charge, the Football Association has confirmed.

The striker was charged with violent conduct for elbowing Winston Reid during City's 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Referee Andre Marriner did not include the incident in his match report, but he was punished retrospectively and could miss the derby against Manchester United on September 10 as a result.

Aguero was given until 6pm on Wednesday to reply to the charge, but the FA has confirmed he has been given an extension.

The Argentina international must now respond by 6pm on Thursday September 1.