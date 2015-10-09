Aguero injured in World Cup qualifier

Argentina and Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of star forward Sergio Aguero, who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Barely 20 minutes had been played between Argentina and Ecuador in Buenos Aires when Aguero pulled up and clutched his left hamstring after chasing down Gabriel Achilier in the attacking third.

Aguero immediately signalled to the bench and dropped to the ground before he was carted off and replaced by Carlos Tevez.

City will be waiting anxiously to find out the full extent of the 27-year-old's injury, with matches against Bournemouth, Sevilla and arch-rivals Manchester United to come after the international break.

Aguero, who has already been sidelined in 2015-16 due to a knee injury, has scored eight goals in all competitions for City this season.