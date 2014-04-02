Aguero: Man City have mentality to repeat 2012

The Blues, who had Aguero to thank for famously snatching the trophy away from city rivals United in stoppage time of the 2011/12 campaign, currently lie third in the standings, four points off leaders Liverpool.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have two games in hand on the Merseysiders and visit Anfield on April 13, while the sides - the top two scorers in the division - have tantalisingly similar goal differences (City's 52 to the Reds' 49).

It's therefore conceivable that the season's finale could go all the way again and be settled by the slimmest of margins. And Aguero, speaking exclusively in the May 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, believes the Blues' previous experience of last day, last-gasp drama can only benefit them should lightning strike twice.

"It does [help City's mental readiness], but it's not just that game. The more you play, the more experienced you become," he says. "You must learn from your mistakes and not repeat them.

"Obviously no one expects to be level on points going into the last game of the season, but we know we have the mentality to repeat 2012."

The Argentine, who has still managed to score 15 Premier League goals in an injury-disrupted campaign, acknowledges that the two teams above them in the standings have been the best he's faced this season; with Chelsea the only side to take anything away from the Etihad Stadium.

But the destination of the title remains in City's hands should they win their remaining eight matches, and the 25-year-old is relishing the upcoming clash with Brendan Rodgers' table-toppers and fellow South American talisman Luis Suarez.

"Chelsea and Liverpool have been the best teams we've faced this season, " says Aguero. "Chelsea, both home and away, were tough matches, Liverpool were a good side, too, and the game at Anfield in April will be huge.

"Any game in the Premier League is difficult, especially away from home. It's all about doing things in the right way."

