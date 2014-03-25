Aguero: Most City fans want derby win over title

The Blues travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday six points behind Chelsea with three games in hand, and can ill-afford a slip-up if they are to usurp the Londoners.

Aguero will play no part due to injury, but knows picking up all three points is paramount if City are to keep the destination of the title in their control.

However, the former Atletico Madrid talisman feels most City fans would be content with Champions League qualification in exchange for six points from the red half.

“For us, the three points are fundamental for the title race,” says Aguero, speaking exclusively in the May 2014 issue of FourFourTwo.

“As players, we want to win the league, and won’t stop fighting until that’s done, but for some fans the first thing they think about are the games against United. Derbies are always fantastic occasions for all involved. For the fans, these games are about a little bit more. A lot of people, I’d say 80-90 per cent, would be OK with us finishing fourth if we beat United.”

City, who snatched the Premier League title from their neighbours’ grasp in the final seconds of the 2011/12 campaign, have won four of the previous five league meetings against United and seen the tables turned since last season’s clash in M16.

Aguero scored the winner at Old Trafford last April, but by then Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were 15 points clear of Roberto Mancini’s side on their way to title number 20.

Now the Blues, revitalised under Manuel Pellegrini having scored 76 goals in 28 games, head to the Theatre of Dreams 12 points clear of their rivals and favourites to record a third straight win there for the first time in more than 40 years.

And the 25-year-old wants to see his team-mates ‘turn the whole sky blue’ by inflicting a sixth league home defeat of the season on David Moyes’ men.

“From the two-and-a-bit years that I’ve been here, I’d say the city is now more Sky Blue than before!” says Aguero.

“Obviously, there’s still a game to go this season to turn the whole sky our colours!”

Read the in-depth interview with Sergio Aguero in the May 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, available in print and specially-designed-for-iPad. The edition also features exclusive interviews with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, Zenit star Hulk and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, and reveals the top 50 players in the Football League.

SEE ALSO Aguero: Man City have the mentality to repeat 2012 last-gasp glory