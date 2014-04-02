In the mag: Aguero, Matic, Hulk, Brazil vs Exeter...

It's been another busy month at FFT Towers, but we're chuffed to bring you another ace cover interview in the form of Sergio Aguero. The Manchester City striker was dismantling every team in his sights for club and country at the beginning of the season, before injuries curtailed his scintilating run of form. At the time it was the only thing that could stop him.

When we pulled up a pew with the Argentine for this month's issue – available from Wednesday April 2 in print and in a specially-designed-for-iPad version – it was difficult to get a word in edgeways. But of course, that's the way we like it.

Aguero might be a menace you never want to meet on the pitch, but off it FFT discovered a jovial joker determined to have fun in his bid to help make Man City and Argentina the best. We discuss everything from City's title charge, the differences between Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini, and whether he and Luis Suarez are the Messi and Ronaldo of the Premier League.

He's about to return from injury at a crucial time – City have the Premier League title in their own hands, and Argentina need him if they're to lift the famous Jules Rimet for the first time since 1986 (although they do have that Messi fella). It's usually very easy to call a player's next few months massive, but they really could be the best of Aguero's life if all goes to plan.

In this month's One-on-One, meanwhile, we've chatted to the man they call God at Liverpool. We're made most welcome by Robbie Fowler inviting us into bed at the start of our interview (honest), before delving deep into the free-scoring striker's colourful career which also took in spells with the likes of Leeds, Manchester City, Blackburn and Cardiff. Has Graeme Le Saux forgiven him for that moment? Has he still got his Spice Boys suit? Should he have played more for England?

FFT gets out quite a lot thank you very much, but it's not often we manage to make it to Iran – not least because British journalists are virtually never granted visas to get there. But we were this month, to find out how former Manchester United and Real Madrid brain Carlos Queiroz is finding life as the nation's coach. After leading Iran to this summer's World Cup against the odds, FFT finds out how Fergie's old No.2 is finding life as the Middle East's No.1 boss.

Dan Ashworth's job is making England win a World Cup by 2022. No sweat, right? As the FA's head of elite development, it's West Brom's former sporting and technical director who has been tasked with turning the Three Lions into a trophy-winning force for the first time since 1966. He's not doing it alone, of course, but by overseeing a new breed of coaches, shuffling England's youth teams and managing the FA's role in the EPPP, Ashworth has it all to do – as FFT discovers...

"He's not in there? You're kidding, right? FFT are RUBBISH." Ah, it's that time of year again folks, where we round up the votes of hundreds of Football League fans to determine the 50 best players outside the Premier League. Over the past month we've gathered the opinions of our trusty match-goers to determine our list, taking into consideration performances this season and overall class. But who's No.1? We're sure you'll disagree – but it would be boring otherwise, right?

Practice makes perfect, so they say. But 'they' are wrong, says best-selling author David Epstein, who claims training is nothing without the right genes. Epstein has crunched the numbers and done his homework to discover the real truth about talent, dispelling common myths like the '10,000 hours' concept and more.

Heard the one about a squirrel who just wouldn't budge? Or the fan who turned up to the right game on the wrong day? Whether the answer's yes or no, you'll want to read more chucklesome tales like these in our round-up of the funniest stories from the Football League this season. It's all explained by you good people, the fans...

"It took Mourinho one minute to convince me to join Chelsea," we're informed by Nemanja Matic, the man let go by the Blues only to be re-signed for £21 million three seasons later. After a terrific spell with Benfica, eyebrows were barely raised. Some players develop a lot in a short space of time – and that's clearly the case where the 25-year-old Serbia international is concerned. From growing up amid the Kosovo War to making it big at Stamford Bridge, FFT gets a valuable insight into the life of Chelsea's returning star.

The world's most football nation are 100 years old. They'll host this summer's showpiece, and have won the World Cup five times – but it all started in humble fashion with a good old kickabout against Exeter. FFT celebrates the birth of the Seleção looking at social divides, their first star, and the Brits who walked off the pitch in a huff...

Think that's all? Think again. We've got Thierry Henry telling you how to finish like a pro in our regular Performance section, Jordi Alba explaining the tricks of the full-back trade, and plenty more. Elsewhere, Gigi Vialli takes time to reflect, we find the most popular matchday pie and chat to the daughter of Pele and Maradona. Er, what? Yep...

