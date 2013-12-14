Aguero motivated by Pellegrini praise

Manchester City's Argentinian forward has contributed 65 goals in 107 appearances following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in July 2011.

His form this season recently prompted City boss Manuel Pellegrini to suggest only Messi and Ronaldo are operating at a higher level than Aguero.

"It's really high praise," said Aguero in quotes reported by The Telegraph.

"To be mentioned in the same breath as those two guys is great. It's an extra incentive for me to prove every time I play that I can be compared to those guys.

"You're always very happy when you hear your manager speak highly of you, but now it’s down to me to back that up every time I go on to the pitch in every game."

Aguero is unlikely to score a more dramatic goal than the one against QPR at the end of the 2011-12 season that secured City's first league title in 44 years.

However, the 25-year-old has admitted he thought about going down before finding the net and sparking frenzied celebrations.

"Against QPR, the first thought that came into my head when I received the ball was that I had been caught on my heel and ankle," he added.

"I thought about going down, but because I have this fear about not being a very good diver, I stayed on my feet.

"It was a split-second thought to go down for a penalty, because it definitely was one, but I stayed on my feet and scored, so it was the right decision.

"It's funny because many people – my parents, friends and team-mates – have told me that I need to go down more. My reaction, though is that it would be an automatic yellow (card) because I am really bad at it."