Aguero: No individual heroes in derby win

The Argentina international netted a brace to lead Manuel Pellegrini's men to a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium, despite Wayne Rooney grabbing a late consolation courtesy of a free-kick.

But Aguero has refused to accept sole credit for the win, insisting his team-mates deserve plenty of praise for their approach to the game.

"The most important thing is that the goals gave us the win," he told the club's official website.

"I'm very happy that we won three important points, especially against United. We were really motivated to win, and that lead us to victory.

"The motivation helped us play without any anxiety. The confidence and the attitude that the team had was very good, and in the second half, despite winning 2-0, we kept playing like that.

"All the team were brilliant, the defence as well. We're all one team. There are no individual heroes."

Aguero has scored 38 goals in 69 Premier League appearances since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.