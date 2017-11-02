Aguero: No limit to what I can achieve at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero says there is "no limit" to what he can achieve at Manchester City after becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.

The Argentina striker scored his side's third in their 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli at the San Paolo on Wednesday, surpassing Eric Brook's 78-year-old record of 177 for the club.

The achievement cemented the 29-year-old's place as one of the best players in City's history and helped Pep Guardiola's side secure their last-16 spot with two group games to spare.

And Aguero insists he is as ambitious as ever in his seventh season at the Etihad Stadium.

"There's no limit," he said. "For me, every game is important. Obviously when I score a goal I'm very happy, but above all a player is happy if his team wins. The limit is to keep going in this way and if there are more goals, all the better."

The result in Naples extended City's run to 14 wins in a row, including the penalty-shootout victory over Wolves in the EFL Cup, and cemented their place as a candidate to win Europe's top prize for the first time.

Aguero admits this is probably the best team he has played for since signing from Atletico Madrid in July 2011.

"Yeah, I think so," he said. "This year, I think we are playing very good, but the other years are different because we have a different manager, different players. This year is new – new players came and we are very good. We have a stronger group."

However, he was eager to warn City not to become complacent when they reach the latter stages of the competition.

"Champions League, it's not easy," he added. "I think Napoli was a good step for the future and I hope that we can go as far as possible. I believe we have a great team, but there's still a long way to go."