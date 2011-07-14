Aguero not expecting Atletico return

The 23-year-old had previously expressed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer after the club finished a disappointing seventh in La Liga, prompting reported interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Atletico's arch rivals Real Madrid.

And now the Argentina international, currently in his homeland taking part at the 2011 Copa America, has claimed he will be seeking to complete a move once the tournament is over.

"I will not return to Atletico, it is clear," Aguero told ESPN.

"I talked to the club, gave a statement, now my representatives are negotiating my departure from the club.

"I don't know when the agreement will be, but I will know when the Copa America is finished."

Atletico were reported to want £40.3 million for their prized asset, with representatives of Aguero said to have met with Atletico officials to discuss lowering the player’s release clause to £32 million.

Aguero was subject of a last-ditch bid from Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the January transfer window, but the offer was rejected by the Estadio Vicente Calderon side.

The Argentine arrived in Madrid as an 18-year-old from Independiente, and has gone on to become one of La Liga's most feared forwards, scoring 102 goals in 234 appearances for the Rojiblancos.