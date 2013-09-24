Aguero not getting carried away after derby

The 25-year-old grabbed two goals to help City crush their local rivals at the Etihad Stadium and lay down an early marker in the chase for the 2013-14 Premier League title.

But Aguero is adamant that manager Manuel Pellegrini, who enjoyed a dream derby debut, will not allow his charges to get carried away.

"We will keep our feet on the ground - the manager won't let us put our hands down anyway - and keep on battling," he said.

"It's important to keep going. There are a lot of teams capable of winning the championship, but we are going to do everything we can to be the team that wins it.

"I'm very happy for the victory and the three points. We are near the top and we want to be at the top. I like scoring against United, it's enjoyable, but the most important thing is to win the matches and that's all I think about."

Aguero also refused to draw comparisons with City's 6-1 win over United at Old Trafford during their march to league success in 2011-12.

"It's difficult to compare with the 6-1, this one has different players, but the important thing is to win and it doesn't matter if it is by four, five or six goals," he added.

"We won, we scored and are winning the matches, that's the important thing."