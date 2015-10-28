Aguero on track for City return - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini revealed Sergio Aguero is improving from his injury and is all set to make his comeback next month.

Aguero injured his hamstring while playing in Argentina's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying defeat against Ecuador on October 9.

The 27-year-old was forced off mid-way through the first-half and an injury lay-off of at least four weeks was estimated.

Pellegrini said Aguero's recovery is going well but he still has some work to do before he is fully fit.

"Sergio is improving from his injury," said the Chilean. "But he has some time more to be a 100 per cent.

"The injury at the moment is exactly the same situation as the last games. Obviously Gael Clichy, Fabian Delph, Samir Nasri and Sergio Aguero are missing."

City face Crystal Palace in the League Cup fourth-round on Wednesday.