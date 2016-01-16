Aguero will get even better, Pellegrini warns

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini believes Sergio Aguero will get better as the season progresses following his starring role in the 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Argentina international scored twice after Fabian Delph's opener at the Etihad Stadium and unselfishly squared for David Silva to bury the fourth in Saturday's rout.

With Aguero having shaken off his most recent hamstring problem, Pellegrini is confident his form will improve over the second half of the campaign.

"In the last game [against Everton], he didn't score because Tim Howard made two beautiful saves," he said. "But he was making all the moves he normally does when he is 100 per cent fit.

"In every game, he will continue to improve."

Pellegrini made five changes to his starting line-up following the draw with Everton and he was delighted to see his side respond so positively.

He continued: "It was very important to win, having made five changes. We have to play so many games in January and it is very important to have the whole squad involved in what we are doing if we are to remain a competitive team in all of the competitions.

"I think it was important to score the first goal. When we are able to score the first goal, we know we are going to have more space.

"We are used to playing eight or nine players behind the ball. We don't always score but with space, we are more dangerous.

"To have made so many changes but win the way we did is very useful for the future.

"We were without important players in the first part of the season. With all of our players 100% fit, our squad will be stronger but for different reasons, we couldn't play with Silva, Aguero or Vincent Kompany.

"We must be able to win games regardless - that's why I was so happy with the complete squad from the beginning."

Pellegrini added his delight with Delph's all-round performance and believes he is finding his feet at City after struggling for form and fitness early on this season.

"I'm very happy with his performance. He had bad luck at the start of the season with different injuries," Pellegrini said.

"He has settled down now and he makes a good work ethic and gives us good build-up."

Pellegrini also confirmed Aleksandar Kolarov will face a scan on Monday after taking "a kick on his calf".