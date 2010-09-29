AIK fined over Europa League crowd trouble

After the scoreless draw in the playoff first leg, AIK fans attacked the Bulgarian side's team bus with stones and bottles, hitting several players and officials and smashing the windscreen. Levski won the return leg 2-1 to qualify for the group stage.

"It (the fine) is in line with what we expected," AIK chairman Mats Gustavsson told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It's still a whole lot of money, but when you consider that the maximum penalty was a million euros, it could have been much worse."

Gustavsson said the club plan to sue the supporters involved to cover the cost of the fine. "If we manage to identify them, we will be taking it further. The police are helping us at the moment to identify those involved."

AIK have landed in hot water with UEFA already this season after they were fined 15,000 euros in August for the "improper conduct of their supporters" during their home Champions League qualifier against Norway's Rosenborg.

The unauthorised use of fireworks and fans throwing articles onto the pitch have led to numerous other fines from the Swedish FA so far this season, and their recent home game against IFK Gothenburg was suspended by referee Martin Hansson after a plastic cup was thrown onto the pitch.

Despite having won the domestic double last season, AIK have had a poor season and are battling against relegation. They face city rivals Djurgarden in what is expected to be a hotly-contested derby this coming Sunday.