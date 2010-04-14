Ajax close gap on league leaders Twente

Second-placed Ajax stayed in the hunt for the title after moving to 79 points with two games remaining. Steve McClaren's Twente suffered only their second defeat of the season on Tuesday when they went down 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar.

Twente host fourth placed Feyenoord on Sunday, while Ajax will be hoping to boost their chances of winning their first Dutch championship since 2004 when they face Heracles Almelo.

League top scorer Suarez converted a fourth minute penalty to lift his tally to 33 for the season and Pantelic sealed the victory on the hour mark.

Third-placed PSV Eindhoven's hopes of winning the title were all but over when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Heerenveen. They are on 74 points from 32 matches.

Balazs Dzsudzsak and Stanislav Manolev put PSV ahead twice in the second half but Gerald Sibon and Pawel Wojciechowski drew Heerenveen level on both occasions.

