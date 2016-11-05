Ajax drop Gudelj from first team

Ajax have dropped midfielder Nemanja Gudelj from their first-team squad after the midfielder said he did not want to be used as a substitute.

Gudelj is not included in the Ajax squad for Sunday's Eredivisie match against AZ, with a statement from the club confirming he is not training with the first team.

Players policy director Marc Overmars explained the decision to exclude Gudelj, who played 12 minutes from the bench in the Europa League win against Celta Vigo on Thursday, was made following a conversation between the Serbia international and coach Peter Bosz.

"We are forced to take this measure," said Overmars. "I have now also spoken with Nemanja.

"We think this mindsent does not apply to a professional athlete.

"He leaves Monday for the national team and when he comes back we'll go to the table with him to determine how we are going to solve this."

Anwar El Ghazi was previously excluded from Ajax first-team duty after clashing with Bosz.