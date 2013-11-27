Ajax fan serious injured during Barcelona game
An Ajax fan has been seriously injured after falling from the stands while celebrating one of his team's goals against Barcelona.
The man fell several metres while celebrating Danny Hoesen's goal in Ajax's surprise 2-1 win at home to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Amsterdam Police said the man suffered a severe head injury and was transported to hospital, but denied he had died.
Images taken by people at the Amsterdam ArenA showed the man lying just in front of the stand with blood pouring from his head.
