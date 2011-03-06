Ajax stay in touch with Eredivisie leaders

PSV, who needed a stoppage-time penalty from Balazs Dzsudzsak to seal a 3-2 win at Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday, are top on 57 points with eight matches remaining.

Twente, 2-0 home winners over NAC Breda, are three points behind with Ajax on 52.

Lorenzo Ebecilio set up the unmarked Demy de Zeeuw after five minutes to open the scoring and Siem de Jong doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half.

Ebecilio added a third and after a straight red card for Graziano Pelle Vurnon, Anita hit the fourth just before the end.

Groningen slipped below ADO Den Haag to fifth on 44 points after their third heavy defeat in a row, losing 4-1 at home to Heracles Almelo.

Luc Castaignos, who signed a four-year deal with Inter Milan this week, struck 12 minutes from time to earn Feyenoord their first away win for a year, 1-0 at Heerenveen.