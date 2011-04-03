Ajax win keeps heat on Twente
By app
ROTTERDAM - Second-half goals gave Ajax Amsterdam a 3-0 home win over Heracles Almelo in the Dutch league on Sunday and allowed them to stay in third place, five points behind new leaders Twente Enschede.
Twente, on 63 points with five matches remaining, beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0 on Saturday, when PSV slipped to second with 61.
Ajax endured a lacklustre start with an injury-hit defence as Gregory van der Wiel, Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg were all sidelined.
They livened up after 58 minutes when Spaniard Oleguer scored from close range after a blunder by Heracles goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.
Siem de Jong doubled the lead seven minutes later before Araz Ozbiliz added a third in the 81st.
ADO Den Haag beat Utrecht 3-2 to stay on course for a Europa League berth, remaining in fifth place with 51 points. Dmitri Bulykin converted a penalty for his 18th goal to go level with Nijmegen's Bjorn Vleminckx.
Sixth-placed Groningen beat VVV Venlo 3-2 and Vitesse Arnhem clinched a 2-1 derby win over NEC Nijmegen.
