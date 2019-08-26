Ajeti set for West Ham bow at Newport

Albian Ajeti is set to make his West Ham debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second round clash with Newport.

Signed from Basel in the summer, the 22-year-old has yet to feature for the Hammers this season.

Ajeti’s £8million arrival was overshadowed by West Ham breaking their transfer record to land Sebastian Haller – who struck twice in the weekend win at Watford.

But manager Manuel Pellegrini admitted after picking up three points that Ajeti is in line to play in south Wales, with Haller likely to be rested and Javier Hernandez struggling with a knee injury.

“I am sure that Ajeti will play,” Pellegrini said.

“He deserves that opportunity, he is doing very well during training sessions.

“Javier had, during a training session on Thursday, a problem in his knee, it was a kick.

“I don’t know if he will be fit for Tuesday but on Wednesday he should be working with the team again.”

The 3-1 victory at Vicarage Road was West Ham’s first of the season but they will head to face Sky Bet League Two side Newport as the firm favourites.

As well as Ajeti’s inclusion, Pellegrini is likely to make a string of changes with goalkeeper Roberto pushing for his debut and the likes of Fabian Balbeuna and Carlos Sanchez expected to play some part.