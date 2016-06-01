Alaba agent proud of Real Madrid interest

The father and agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is proud of rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

A report in Spain on Tuesday claimed that the Champions League winners have lodged a €50million bid for the Austria international.

His father George, who also acts as his representative, would not go into detail on Madrid's purported offer but admits that the speculation is flattering for the 23-year-old.

"We're at a moment when we don't need to make any comment. Madrid are a great club and I'm proud of the interest. That's all I can say, nothing else," he told AS.

Alaba signed a new three-year contract with Bayern in March this year and said he was eager to achieve more success at the Allianz Arena, where he has won five Bundesliga titles and four DFB-Pokals.

"I'm very happy and grateful that I can continue playing for the best club in the world," he told the club's official website. "There's a lot I want to achieve here in the years to come and I'll continue to give my best for FC Bayern."

Alaba, tipped to be one of the stars at Euro 2016, scored an unfortunate own goal for Austria in Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win over Malta.