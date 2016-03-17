Alaba confirms Bayern contract talks

David Alaba has confirmed that he is in talks with Bayern Munich over a new and improved contract.

The Austria international's current deal with the Bundesliga champions runs until June 2018 and he recently suggested that he is in no rush to start talks over a renewal.

However, Bayern have now decided to sit down with Alaba and his representatives after all following alleged interest from Manchester City.

"There have been talks with Bayern over a new contract, that is correct," Alaba told reporters.

"Bayern are my priority. We will see what happens."

Reports from Germany claim Bayern are keen to tie Alaba down until June 2021, offering him an annual salary of €10million.

The 23-year-old joined Bayern from Austria Vienna in 2008 and made his official first-team debut for the Bavarians in February 2010.

He spent the 2010-11 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim before returning to the Allianz Arena and has since developed into a key player for Bayern.

Alaba has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.